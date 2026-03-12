Turkey ready to once again host negotiations on Ukraine — top diplomat

ANKARA, March 12. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that his country is ready to once again provide a platform for negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains an important item on the agenda. It is crucial that the negotiations [held previously], during which significant progress was made and we managed to get closer to finalizing the peace process, continue without interruption. Our country will continue to cooperate with all interested parties to achieve peace through negotiations. We are ready to host the next round of negotiations," he said at a press conference following talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.