Israel hits Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s south — source

BEIRUT, March 10. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes and drones attacked several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, reported to be a stronghold of Shia movement Hezbollah, a source in the country’s civil defense service told TASS.

"The enemy aviation began its air raid by attacking the Al-Jamus neighborhood and the suburb of Hadath. Powerful explosions were heard in a number of locations," the source said.

In his words, the attacked areas are now blanketed by thick clouds of smoke.

Residents evacuated beforehand following the Israeli army’s warning about the impending air raid.