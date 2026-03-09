Israel strikes UAV headquarters of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has attacked the unmanned systems headquarters of Iran’s elite military unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IGRC), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

"The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes on dozens of infrastructure sites <...> across several areas in Iran," the IDF said.

"As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted an IRGC UAV headquarters," the IDF said, adding that from there, Iran "launched UAVs toward the State of Israel and stored within it additional UAVs that were prepared for launch.".