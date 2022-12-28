Medvedev calls for banning traitors from re-entering Russia for life

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Traitors who hate Russia should be regarded as enemies of society. Such people should be stripped of sources of income and banned from re-entering the country for life, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said on Wednesday.

"Traitors who hate their country so much that they call for its defeat and collapse should be considered as hostis publicus - enemies of society. Regardless of the legal interpretation of their deeds. As enemies of the state, if one is to use their own favorite US equivalent," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday. He pointed out that this definition should be firmly attributed to them, even if no one has initiated any administrative or criminal proceedings against such people.

Medvedev is certain that "such persons should not be allowed to re-enter Russia until the end of their days."

"They should be completely stripped of all sources of income in our country, whatever these sources might be. This immoral situation, in which traitors who wish to see their country’s loss and simultaneously make money on Russia, must be terminated once and for all," he stressed.

Medvedev recalled that "history tends to repeats itself as a farce after a tragedy."

He recalled that more than a hundred years ago "non-systemic oppositionists" of those times fervently wished their country’s defeat in World War I.

"The result was the demise of the empire, two revolutions and a bloody Civil War that claimed the lives of 17 million people of different political views," Medvedev said.

"While reading fresh opuses of this sort I can’t get rid of the feeling that after a great tragedy the time has come for a disgusting farce. Once again, there are endless curses against the authorities and wishes to see their country’s prompt defeat in a war, and quite often, primitive dreams of the elimination of today’s Russia. This reading stuff is disgusting, especially at a time when our military servicemen are defending our country with weapons in their hands, risking their lives day in day out and demonstrating miracles of true heroism," Medvedev shared his feelings, adding that he had a suspicion the authors of such statements despised a majority of their compatriots.

Medvedev argues that "the return of such persons home can take place only in the event of their unequivocal public repentance and, in appropriate cases, only through an amnesty or pardon."

"Although it would be better for them not to return," he concluded.