Russian military expert describes Iran's response to US aggression effective

ST. PETERSBURG, March 7. /TASS/. Iran is responding effectively and competently to US aggression, and Washington will soon realize how misguided its actions are, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, said at an event of the Suvorov Charitable Foundation to send humanitarian aid to the Special Military Operation zone.

"Iran is responding harshly, effectively, and competently. Very soon the Americans will begin to realize, and they are already beginning to realize, that they are doing something completely different from what they should be doing," Kartapolov said.

He noted that the US is hesitant to launch a ground operation and is striking civilian targets such as hospitals and schools.

"Why is this being done? To frighten and break the people's will to resist. But they miscalculated, as usual, and they will not succeed in breaking the will of the Iranian people," Kartapolov emphasized.

The humanitarian aid from the Suvorov Charitable Foundation included all-terrain buggies, cross-country four-wheel-drive ambulances, and a new product from St. Petersburg’s engineers - frontline field evacuation platform for transporting the wounded, delivering personnel to positions, and operating in adverse conditions where UAV strike risks are high.