Israeli army reports new wave of strikes on Tehran, attacks on IRGC university

TEL AVIV, March 7. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has completed another wave of strikes on Tehran and central Iran, the army press service reported.

According to its statement, eighty fighter jets took part in the operation. One of the main targets in Tehran was Imam Hossein University, a military academy that trains officers for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the armed forces). According to the Israeli side, the university's territory was also used for military purposes and therefore "the site constituted a lawful military objective."

In addition, Israel attacked underground bunkers where missiles were stored, as well as other military facilities, the statement said.