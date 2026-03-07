Para alpine skier Voronchikhina wins Russia's first medal at Paralympics

TOFANE /Italy/, March 7. /TASS/. Russian para alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina won a bronze medal in the downhill skiing at the Paralympic Games in Italy.

The Russian athlete finished with a time of one minute 24.47 seconds. Voronchikhina thus won the first medal for the Russian team at the Paralympics in Italy.

The 23-year-old Russian para alpine skier is a two-time world champion and winner of several World Cup stages.

The Paralympic Games conclude on March 15. TASS previously reported that six Russian athletes are participating in the Games. This is the first time in 12 years that athletes from Russia compete at the Paralympics with national symbols.