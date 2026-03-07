Para alpine skier Alexey Bugayev wins bronze medal in downhill skiing at Paralympics

TOFANE, /Italy/, March 7. /TASS/. Russian para alpine skier Alexey Bugayev has won a bronze medal in downhill skiing at the Paralympics in Italy.

The Russian athlete finished with a time of one minute 18.94 seconds.

Earlier, TASS reported that the first medal for the Russian team at the Paralympics was won by para alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina, who also came in third in the downhill race.

Bugaev is 28 years old and is a three-time Paralympic champion. The athlete won two gold medals at the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi and came first at the Pyeongchang Paralympics. He also has three silver and one bronze medals from the Games.

TThe Paralympic Games conclude on March 15. Six Russian athletes are participating in the Games. This is the first time in 12 years that athletes from Russia compete at the Paralympics with national symbols.