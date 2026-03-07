Moldova won’t settle Transnistria issue without considering its opinion — presidentt

CHISINAU, March 7. /TASS/. Moldova will not be able to resolve the Transnistria issue without taking into account the opinion of its residents, unrecognized republic’s president Vadim Krasnoselsky told TASS in an interview.

"If anyone believes that such actions are the way to resolve the conflict, then this is a very dangerous misconception. It is impossible to exclude the Transnistrian people, who have lived on this land for centuries and have their own centuries-old history and unique identity, from the negotiation process. A settlement is only possible on the basis of equal and civilized dialogue," he said.

The regional leader noted that Tiraspol will continue to take all possible measures, including working with international actors, to bring Moldova back to the negotiating table.

Since Ukraine closed the Transnistrian section of the border with Moldova in 2022, people and goods from the unrecognized republic have been unable to move except through territory controlled by the Moldovan side. Tiraspol has accused Chisinau of exploiting Transnistria's vulnerable position to block trade and exert pressure. There have been repeated calls for the resumption of dialogue in any forum.