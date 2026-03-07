US representatives visited Ukraine to discuss ways to combat Iranian drones — newspaper

WASHINGTON, March 7. /TASS/. Pentagon representatives visited Ukraine last week to discuss Kiev’s possible assistance in repelling Iran's retaliatory drone strikes in the Middle East, Politico reported, citing sources.

The newspaper cited an assessment that Iran's use of "cheap, easily produced drones has exposed a vulnerability for the US and its regional allies." This has forced the US administration to seek a deal with Ukraine, under which Kiev would transfer technology to Washington to counter drones. According to Politico, this gives Kiev "a marginal short-term leverage" over the US.

The newspaper also revealed that US Army General Matt Ross and representatives from the interagency unit he leads, which is responsible for developing and procuring counter-drone technology, "was in Ukraine last week to continue working on the plan" for Kiev to transfer this technology. Politico pointed out that the deal has not yet been finalized.