President of Cyprus suggests British bases on island might be up for debate

NICOSIA, March 6. /TASS/. President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides did not rule out the possibility of considering the future status of the British bases at Akrotiri and Dhekelia on the island, according to remarks he made after a meeting in Nicosia with the head of the British foreign intelligence service MI6, Blaise Metreweli.

Responding to journalists’ questions about whether Nicosia intends to raise the issue of British bases in Cyprus after the current crisis ends, the head of state said: "This question has already been asked of the [official] government representative [Konstantinos Letymbiotis] and Foreign Minister [Constantinos Kombos]. And I am not ruling anything out."

Asked about the content of his meeting with Metreweli, Christodoulides replied: "We cannot say anything publicly. It was an exchange of views, a discussion of events in the region, and other matters.".