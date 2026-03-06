Potential involvement of US military: Probe into attack on school in Iran

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. US military investigators have found that American forces were likely responsible for the recent strike on an Iranian girls' school, Reuters reported, citing sources.

TASS has summarized what is known about the incident by now.

US probe

The United States has begun a probe into reports about numerous casualties among schoolgirls in the Iranian city of Minab, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Two US officials told the agency that its is not ruled out that more evidence of the US military’s involvement in the incident may surface in the foreseeable future.

According to the news agency, it is unclear how much longer the investigation will last or what evidence US investigators are seeking before the assessment can be completed.

Statements by the US side

The US military doesn’t target civilians, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

When asked whether Washington can prove its non-involvement to the attack, Leavitt said that the Pentagon is responsible for the investigation.

The United States never choses civilian targets but is analyzing data of the strike on the girls’ school in Iran, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US side would not deliberately target civilian infrastructure facilities in Iran.

Investigation in Iran

Iranian authorities have identified those who were behind the attack on the girl’s school in Minab that killed 165 people, the Fras agency reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the authorities have identified the pilots, their nationality, and the airbase they took off from.

Strikes on other schools in Iran

At least 20 schools have been destroyed after US-Israel strikes on Iran, the country’s Education Minister Alireza Kazemi said.

According to the minister, as many as 120 schoolchildren and teachers have been wounded.

About the tragedy

On February 28, Iranian authorities reports that the US and Israel had carried out a strike on a girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

According to the latest data, the attack killed 165 people, mostly students, as well as their parents and teachers.

Ninety-five people more suffered injuries.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for an investigation into the attack, stressing that responsibility rested on the forces that had carried it out.

Death toll in Iran

The death toll among civilians from the US-Israeli strikes on Iran has climbed to 1,332, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said.

Some 30% of those killed in the US and Israeli strikes on Iran are minors, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.