Russia’s T-72B3M tank has enormous upgrade potential — Rostec

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The upgrading potential of the T-72B3M tank is almost unlimited, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec stated on Telegram.

"The higher the upgrading potential, the better the combat equipment. The T-72B3M tank, produced by our Uralvagonzavod Group, is a platform with almost endless capabilities. This combat vehicle is significantly superior to earlier T-72 models thanks to a modern sighting system, new protective equipment, and a more powerful engine," the statement reads.

The state corporation noted that the T-72B3M remains a modular tank that can be quickly "reconfigured" to meet specific threats and challenges. "During the special military operation, about 200 different modifications were made to the T-72’s design, aimed at increasing its power, protection, and mobility. However, the upgrading potential is far from depleted," Rostec specified.

The corporation emphasized that the T-72 has gone down in history as the most numerous and most used main battle tank in combat in the world. "It is not only a tank, but also a highly protected tracked platform for an entire family of special-purpose vehicles: the Buratino and Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems (TOS), the MTU-72 bridge layer, the BREM-1 maintenance and evacuation armored vehicle, the IMR-2 military engineering vehicle, etc.," the statement reads.