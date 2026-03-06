Current crisis over Iran to accelerate world order shift, end of US dominance — expert

ROME, March 6. /TASS /. The armed conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which erupted on February 28, is poised to accelerate a fundamental shift in the global order and mark the decline of US dominance, according to Tiberio Graziani, President of the International Institute for Global Analysis, Vision & Global Trends.

In an interview with TASS Graziani emphasized that Russia and China are set to play pivotal roles in reshaping the international landscape. He views their primary task as addressing the existing imbalance that allows Washington to enjoy unparalleled political and military superiority, along with the prerogative to make unilateral decisions. "From this perspective, the crisis involving the US, Israel, and Iran presents an opportunity to hasten the transition toward a more balanced, multi-polar system," he asserts.

While acknowledging the emerging new world order, Graziani clarifies that the United States is unlikely to be entirely sidelined. "Washington remains the dominant power in terms of technological, financial, and military strength, and continues to maintain a broad network of alliances," he notes. "The transformation does not mean its displacement but signifies a shift from near-exclusive dominance to a position as a key structural competitor."

Interestingly, Graziani suggests that this crisis could ultimately foster the creation of a more equitable and less asymmetrical platform for regional security negotiations. Such a framework would involve not only the US but also Russia, China, and regional actors, including Iran. "This approach could move away from unilateral decision-making and promote shared responsibility for managing risks," he concludes.