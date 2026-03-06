Russia maintains dialogue with Iranian leadership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia maintains its dialogue with Iran and will continue contacts with the Iranian leadership, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are in dialogue with the Iranian side. We are in dialogue with representatives of the Iranian leadership, and we will certainly continue this dialogue," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on a recent statement made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that Russia and China help Iran politically and otherwise.

However, Peskov did not specify whether there is military and technical cooperation underway between the countries at the moment.

"This is all I had to say at the moment regarding this issue," he added.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats it said were emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets inside Israel.

US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures of the Islamic republic’s leadership were killed.