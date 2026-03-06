China maintains position as Russia’s largest partner — research

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. China maintains its position as Russia’s largest trading partner, accounting for about 27% of Russian exports in 2025. Meanwhile the reduction in China’s share in imports is due to its dominance in supplies of cars as their imports declined due to increased recycling collection, according to research carried out by experts from the Gaidar Institute's International Trade Laboratory (obtained by TASS).

"China's position as Russia's largest trading partner is maintained: it will account for about 27% of Russian exports in 2025, as in the previous year, and 39% of imports, which is below the previous year's level (-5.8 points). The decrease in China's share of imports is due to its dominance in supplies of cars, whose imports have contracted due to increased recycling," according to research.

At the same time, supplies of goods from China to Russia shrank to $101.8 bln in 2025 (-11.7% compared to 2024). "The share of the Russian market decreased to 2.7% (-0.52 percentage points compared to 2024) due to the increase in the recycling fee, which cut the supply of cars in half - to $9.4 bln (-47.8%). Deliveries of other categories of machinery and equipment fell less significantly (-10.1%), while imports of other goods remained unchanged (+1.7%)," according to experts.