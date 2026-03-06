Kurdish opposition vows not to enter war with Iran at anyone's request

TUNIS, March 6. /TASS/. The Kurdish opposition does not intend to engage in armed conflict with Tehran at the request of any country, Iranian Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadiri told Al Jazeera.

"If we want to participate in the war, it will not be at the request or call of any country," he said. Nadiri also pointed out that the main force of the Kurdish opposition is located in Iran. "Tens of thousands of our fighters are stationed in Iran’s Kurdistan," he said. Therefore, according to the spokesman, participation in the conflict does not require the movement of formations from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that Kurdish forces are preparing for a potential offensive against Iran with the support of US and Israeli intelligence services.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that US President Donald Trump recently spoke with the leaders of Kurdish forces. The spokeswoman assured that Washington does not plan to use Kurdish forces against the Iranian authorities.