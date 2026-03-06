{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Kurdish opposition vows not to enter war with Iran at anyone's request

Iranian Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadiri pointed out that the main force of the Kurdish opposition was located in Iran

TUNIS, March 6. /TASS/. The Kurdish opposition does not intend to engage in armed conflict with Tehran at the request of any country, Iranian Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadiri told Al Jazeera.

"If we want to participate in the war, it will not be at the request or call of any country," he said. Nadiri also pointed out that the main force of the Kurdish opposition is located in Iran. "Tens of thousands of our fighters are stationed in Iran’s Kurdistan," he said. Therefore, according to the spokesman, participation in the conflict does not require the movement of formations from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that Kurdish forces are preparing for a potential offensive against Iran with the support of US and Israeli intelligence services.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that US President Donald Trump recently spoke with the leaders of Kurdish forces. The spokeswoman assured that Washington does not plan to use Kurdish forces against the Iranian authorities.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Russian, Iranian president agree to continue contacts via various channels — Kremlin
This is the first public announcement about contacts of such a level after the US-Israel attack on Iran
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Drobyshevo, Yarovaya and Sosnovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Iran permitted two ships of friendly countries to pass through Strait of Hormuz
Iran hit more than ten ships, including tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz since the moment when the US and Israel attacked it on February 28
Russia sees no reason to suspect Ukraine talks with US may be cover-up — Lavrov
"We see no such reason because we are maintaining direct contact with American colleagues," the Russian top diplomat stated
Current crisis over Iran to accelerate world order shift, end of US dominance — expert
While acknowledging the emerging new world order, Tiberio Graziani clarifies that the United States is unlikely to be entirely sidelined
Collapse of security framework, aggression against Iran — Shoigu's statements
The Russian Security Council Secretary called the US and Israeli aggression against Iran an unprecedented disregard for international law
Iran unafraid of ground operation, has strength 'to kill everyone' — envoy
Kazem Jalali said that the United States is striking from afar, from the air
Hungary suspends transit of essential cargo to Ukraine — Orban
The restrictions will remain in place until Kyiv resumes oil supplies, the Hungarian prime minister emphasized
Iran’s Tasnim news agency reports blasts on US military base in Qatar
No other details are known at this point
US to take additional measures to bring oil prices down — Trump
The US leader noted that "the oil seems to have pretty much stabilized"
Iran warns European countries against supporting US, Israeli operation — diplomat
"Any country join the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, it will inevitably become a legitimate target for retaliation," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said
Israel strikes late Iranian supreme leader’s military bunker in Tehran — army statement
The attack involved about 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets
FACTBOX: Hungary suspends transit of key cargoes to Ukraine amid Druzhba pipeline dispute
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Ukraine is engaging in "state banditry" against Hungary and that appropriate responses must be found
Rubio tells Arab counterparts that conflict with Iran will last several more weeks — media
According to the US State Secretary, the United States' goal was not regime change
Russian troops liberate Yarovaya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,215 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Israel reports massive air strikes on Tehran — TV
Israeli warplanes are delivering "strikes on infrastructure" in the Iranian capital, the TV channel said
Russia receives no requests for assistance, weapons supplies from Iran — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia's consistent position is well-known to everyone
IN BRIEF: What is known about IAEA's adoption of pro-Ukrainian resolution
Russia, the United States, China, and Niger voted against the resolution
Chinese embassy warns US against disrupting energy cooperation between Beijing, Moscow
The normal economic, trade and energy cooperation between China and Russia does not target any third party, Liu Pengyu said
Press review: US could use Kurds against Iran as NATO unwilling to drop expansion plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 5th
War of depletion with uncertain timeframe: Experts, media on US attack against Iran
A recent drafting of additional military specialists points to the fact that the US administration was "not fully prepared for the consequences" of the conflict
US unwilling to admit it does not rule world any more — Carlson
The journalist cited China as an example of a power that Washington needs to reckon with
Trump says would accept aid from any nation in Iran war when asked about Ukraine — Reuters
According to the news agency, Vladimir Zelensky previously said that Ukraine had received a specific request from the US for help in dealing with in the Middle East
US to regret sinking Iranian frigate in international waters — top diplomat
There were about 130 sailors about the sunken frigate, Abbas Araghchi added
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Russian regions, casualties in Sevastopol
A Ukrainian attack killed two people and injured 12 others in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region
Iran war creates shortage of missiles for Patriots — Handelsblatt
The Persian Gulf countries alone spent about 800 missiles in the early days of the conflict
Potential involvement of US military: Probe into attack on school in Iran
US military investigators have found that American forces were likely responsible for the recent strike on an Iranian girls' school, Reuters reported
UK Navy reports attack on tug in Strait of Hormuz
No details of the incident were provided
FACTBOX: Kiev accuses Budapest of kidnapping people, stealing money
Ukraine's Oschadbank said that the seven cash collectors detained in Hungary were transporting $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold
Iran not stopping Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz — Deputy Foreign Minister
Saeed Khatibzadeh urged New Delhi to ask Washington, why they attack Iranian ships in the Indian Ocean
US operation in Iran to undermine EU first — Dmitriev
Kirill Dmitriev commented on the warning by Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi that there is a risk of collapse of economies around the world because of the escalation in the Middle East
China to carry out resolute strikes against separatists in Taiwan — report
According to the report, the People's Republic of China will promote peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait
European Commission views Zelensky’s threats against Orban unacceptable
The European Commission Spokesperson Olof Gill urged the sides to calm down and tone down their rhetoric
Iranian forces claim responsibility for attack on Ben Gurion Airport — press release
The IRGC also reported having hit the Israeli Defense Ministry building
Dmitriev predicts start of era of total energy collapse in EU
"By refusing Russian energy, the EU has shot itself in the foot so many times that no feet are left," Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Israeli PM suspects White House of conducting separate talks with Tehran — TV
According to the sources cited by Channel 12, Benjamin Netanyahu asked the White House for clarification on this matter
US lacks effective defenses against Iran’s Shahed drones — media
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged this gap in US counter-drone technology
Russia to support Asia by halting LNG supplies to Europe — expert
This is more likely to refer to redirecting LNG supplies, rather than pipe gas, Sergey Kaufman said
Russia has drone superiority in Zaporozhye Region — serviceman
According to a strike UAV operator with the 1251st Motorized Rifle Regiment, call sign "Znakhar", the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles are currently suffering considerable losses
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
US sinks 24 Iranian Navy warships — US leader
Donald Trump also claimed that Iran’s Air Force, air defenses and military command networks have also been destroyed
Planes carrying Russian soldiers returning from Ukraine land in Moscow Region
200 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime
US missed its chance to reach deal with Iran — Araghchi
"Chance for unique deal burned after the 'America Last' cabal obscured 'significant progress' we made in negotiations," the Iranian foreign minister said
Three US drones presumably downed off Iran’s coast — TV
The exact location and causes of the incident have not been disclosed
'Wild' statements by Israel, Europe’s disregard for NPT: Russian envoy's remarks
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia will address European officials’ irresponsible statements regarding nuclear weapons before the International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran tells US in recent talks it does not want to possess nuclear arms — ambassador
Tehran also proposed various options for resolving this issue, Kazem Jalali said
IN BRIEF: On further developments around Druzhba oil pipeline
Hungary believes Zelensky is blackmailing Budapest by blocking oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline
IN BRIEF: What is known about continuation of POW swaps between Russia, Ukraine
On March 6, 300 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime
Iran expresses concern regarding incident in Nakhchivan — Azerbaijani foreign minister
The Iranian side and the military have begun an investigation into this incident
Iran strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, airbase — IRGC
The Khorramshahr 4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with a 1-ton warhead, were launched at dawn today
High time for Kiev to do everything to make talks successful — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine is well aware of what needs to be done, Dmitry Peskov said
France to boycott on state level 2026 Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Italy
Earlier, delegations from Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland announced their decision to boycott the official Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympics
US investigation points to likely US responsibility in Iran school strike — agency
According to the news agency, it is unclear how much longer the investigation will last or what evidence US investigators are seeking before the assessment can be completed
Russian companies to redirect LNG supplies in part to Asia-Pacific markets
According to Alexander Novak, Russian companies are considering opportunities, without waiting for the next restrictions from Europe, to make new long-term contracts with a number of Asian countries
FACTBOX: Ukrainian troops at US bases, new phase of operation — latest on Iran
Before the attacks began, the US withdrew 90% of its military personnel from bases within range of Tehran's weapons, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated
West’s real threat to nuclear non-proliferation: statements by Russian envoy
Double standards are unacceptable in nuclear and physical nuclear security, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stressed
US, Israeli strikes hit residential areas in Tehran — TV
The Tehran University area also came under attack on Friday morning
Putin meets with Central African Republic president on eighth visit to Russia
The leaders of the two countries plan to discuss the development of cooperation between Moscow and Bangui in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres
US scrambles to find resources to continue its Iran war for at least 100 days — Politico
Gerald Feierstein, a former senior US diplomat, called the war "a completely ad hoc operation that nobody actually understood or believed that military action was imminent"
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Mideast crisis to worsen as Iran's proxies turn active — former Russian ambassador to Iran
Alexander Maryasov highlighted the impact of the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing it as a pivotal event that has intensified anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments within Iran
Iran downs fourth US MQ-9 Reaper drone since start of escalation
The army's air defense systems destroyed one modern US MQ-9 drone in the skies over the province of Lorestan, the Islamic Republic’s army press service said
Israel, US prepare to reduce intensity of strikes on Iran — Kan
The US and Israeli militaries came to a conclusion "that strikes cannot continue for long at the unprecedentedly high pace"
Iran lost 60% of missiles, 64% of launchers — US leader
Donald Trump said that Iran's "missiles are gone"
Orban faces real danger from Kiev — Duma deputy
Alexey Chepa noted that the Ukrainian special services had already been involved in attempts on the lives of world leaders
Press review: NATO unlikely to join Iran strikes as EU moves to sever Russia ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 6th
Kremlin aware of Finland's statements about intention to deploy nuclear weapons
The Defense Ministry is considering lifting the ban
Medvedev calls US military bases in Persian Gulf countries ‘threat, not protection’
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman highlighted that the US used the bases "while protecting only one country"
Top Russian, Afghan diplomats discuss current escalation between Kabul, Islamabad
Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for settling disputes between Kabul and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means
Two killed, 12 wounded in Ukrainian attack on shop in Kherson Region
At least two people are in critical condition
US secretary of war claims Iran did not shot down F-15 fighter
"CENTCOM pointed out that those reports of an F-15 being shot down are false," Pete Hegseth said
Russian Battlegroup East’s T-80BVM tank withstands 18 hits from Ukrainian drones
The tank commander with the battlegroup, call sign "Aza," added that the tank completed its assigned missions
Iran ready for possible US ground operation — Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that Tehran is confident it can withstand the American military
Pavel Durov blocked on TikTok
Telegram co-founder had over 156,000 subscribers
US has no problems with Russia and China stemming from Iran war, says Pentagon chief
According to Pete Hegseth, he has no message for Russia and China on this issue
Zelensky says no Druzhba pipeline restart without €90 bln EU loan
The head of Kiev regime said that he did not intend to allow an independent commission to assess the condition of the Druzhba pipeline
Russian UAV units begin combat operations in Kramatorsk in Donetsk region
An FPV drone operator lets civilian vehicles pass freely, the Volunteer Corps operating within Russia’s Battlegroup South said
Russia maintains dialogue with Iranian leadership — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether there was military and technical cooperation underway between the countries at the moment
West’s pressure on Russian energy sector produced no result — RDIF CEO
Kirill Dmitriev noted that Russia’s energy partners have made a wise strategic choice
Kiev accused Budapest of kidnapping people — what is known about the situation
Hungarian law enforcement agencies detained armored vehicles used to transport valuables from the Ukrainian Oschadbank on March 5
US president may American troops to Iran for ground operation — magazine
According to the report, this is a decision that the US is "trying to avoid"
RDIF CEO says Europe faces ‘energy shock tsunami’
Kirill Dmitriev commented on the opinion that European leaders do not know what to do, their armed forces are insignificant, and the economy is in a state of stagnation
Iran carries out another missile attack on Israel — TV
The Israel Defense Forces said it had detected the launch and started intercepting the missiles
Iran apparently destroys radar of US THAAD missile battery in Jordan — CNN
Furthermore, buildings housing similar radar systems were also hit in two other locations in the United Arab Emirates
IRGC Navy claims to have driven US aircraft carrier away from Iranian coast — TV
According to the TV broadcast, USS Abraham Lincoln and the accompanying destroyers retreated and moved more than 1,000 km away from the Iranian border
US Treasury secretary confirms permission to India to buy Russian oil loaded on tankers
Scott Bessent also added that the US anticipated that New Delhi will ramp up its purchases of US oil
Arab League foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting on March 8 — MENA
The ministers will discuss Iran's aggression against a number of Arab countries
Washington examines several candidates for future governance of Iran — Trump
Donald Trump emphasized that the US "wants to go in and clean out everything" in Iran
West’s war against Russia, NATO’s role in Middle East war: Lavrov’s statements
Russia sees no reason to suspect that the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with the participation of the US are a "smokescreen", the top diplomat said
Kremlin declines to comment on current Russian oil supplies to India
Earlier, the Indian newspaper reported that tankers could deliver nearly 22 million barrels of Russian oil to India in the coming week
News outlet dismisses misconception of US, Iran achieving total control of Iran’s airspace
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth claimed on Wednesday that US and Israeli air forces would have uncontested air supremacy of the Iranian airspace within days
Russian envoy expects Moscow to be recognized as ‘must-have’ energy supplier
Kirill Dmitriev made a response to a online post where a user described the US move to issue a license to allow Russian oil sales to India as a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Iran depleting missile stocks of US, its allies with cheap drones — newspaper
According to a report cited by The New York Times, it will take years for factories to produce enough interceptor missiles
Trump wants to personally participate in choosing Iran’s leader
Speaking about the process of choosing the new head of the Islamic Republic, the US president said the Iranian Assembly of Experts is "wasting their time"
Man, teen wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol
Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported as a result of the attack
Nine people seek medical assistance after Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol
A five-storey apartment block was seriously damaged
US reports striking Iranian Navy’s drone carrier
The ship caught fire
Ukraine to start protecting US bases in Middle East in coming days — agency
However, the sources neither provided an exact date nor specified how Ukrainian service members would assist the US
UAE mulls freezing Iranian assets — WSJ
According to the newspaper, UAE officials have already privately notified Iran about the possibility of taking such measures
Russia’s T-72B3M tank has enormous upgrade potential — Rostec
The state corporation noted that the T-72B3M remains a modular tank that can be quickly "reconfigured" to meet specific threats and challenges
