Oil companies working to maintain balance on Russian fuel market — Cabinet

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian companies are working to maintain the smooth operation of oil refineries and balance in the Russian fuel market, the government reported.

"Industry companies have reported on the implementation of measures to maintain balance in the fuel market and supporting the smooth operation of oil refineries," the government said in a statement following Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's meeting on the situation in the domestic and global oil and gas markets.

The meeting was attended by industry executives, representatives of the Energy Ministry, Economic Development Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, the Finance Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Foreign Ministry.