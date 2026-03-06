Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah, IRGC headquarters in Beirut area — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. The Israeli air force has completed another wave of strikes on Dahieh, the southern suburb of Beirut, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

According to its statement, the targets of the raids this time were the headquarters of the military wing of the Shiite organization Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces). In particular, the army stated that it had struck the IRGC Air Force command center, the Hezbollah naval forces headquarters, the financial management center, and the operational council headquarters of the Shiite organization.