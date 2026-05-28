PD-8 aircraft engine passed toughest trials — Rostec

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC, a Rostec company) has tested the PD-8 aircraft engine for the SJ-100 passenger jet in accordance with the strictest Russian certification framework requirements, the state corporation said.

The aircraft engine's certification framework includes requirements for airworthiness and environmental protection, Rostec said. It serves as the base for confirming the product’s compliance with established standards and obtaining a type certificate.

"Russian aviation standards impose very high requirements for certification tests. Domestic strength standards dictate the need for a more conservative approach to testing. The results of full-scale tests to confirm the lifetime and check resistance to external influences are mainly taken into account. The results obtained using digital twins cannot replace actual bench tests, but merely supplement the evidence base," said Ilya Konyukhov, CEO of UEC-Saturn, cited by the company. "We were able to complete all the tests used to assess the engine's compliance with the certification criteria within a relatively short timeframe. We successfully completed this task and are now awaiting the type certificate," he added.

Due to the large number of criteria in the domestic certification framework, 78 engine assemblies were used in the full-scale tests, which is more than twice the average number accepted in global practice. After each stage of testing, the engine is disassembled for defect detection, then reassembled and continues to undergo testing.

The PD-8 engine was created using advanced technologies and the latest domestic materials at the Rybinsk-based UEC-Saturn. The domestically produced powerplant with the thrust of eight tons is designed for the SJ-100 short-haul aircraft and the Be-200 amphibious aircraft.