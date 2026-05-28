MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Many countries that previously hadn’t considered possessing nuclear weapons are now seriously considering that they could become their only "safe harbor," Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at an international meeting of high-level representatives overseeing security issues. The meeting is being held as part of the 1st International Security Forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

According to him, the communications technology used by the West to incite anti-Russian sentiment in Ukraine have endangered its existence.

TASS has compiled Sergey Shoigu’s key statements.

Global architecture, strategic stability

The unipolar world architecture is collapsing, while the global majority countries are strengthening their positions: "The economic structure of the modern world is also undergoing significant changes. The unipolar structure is crumbling before our eyes. The strengthening of the positions of the majority countries has become an objective and natural process."

The West’s desire for external expansion is driven by the desire to gain control over other countries’ resources: "Countries of the global South and East have long understood that the cause of unprecedented tension in the world is the Western states’ undivided desire for external expansion and control over other countries’ resources. This is what is commonly referred to today as modern manifestations of neocolonialism."

"Steps are being deliberately taken to undermine global strategic stability."

Nuclear weapons

The global majority countries are being provoked into engaging in a nuclear arms race: "The global majority countries are being provoked in every way into engaging in a nuclear arms race."

France intends to deploy its nuclear weapons in third countries, which is absolutely unacceptable: "France is pursuing not only joint nuclear exercises but also the deployment of its weapons in other countries. All of this is categorically unacceptable and requires a clear and coherent response from countries in the global South and East, as well as consistent support for the introduction of a comprehensive ban on nuclear-weapon testing."

Many countries that previously had not considered possessing nuclear weapons are now seriously weighing the possibility that such arms could serve as their sole "safe harbor."

Middle East

The consequences of an escalation in the Middle East could directly or indirectly affect the entire world: "One would wonder whether the small group of states that decided to unleash a war in the Middle East took into account the risk that the consequences would directly or indirectly affect the entire world, which would face dramatically increased security challenges?" The conflict in the Middle East, followed by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has led to a severe energy shortage: "The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a severe energy shortage and disrupted production chains. As a result, food prices are rising. Measures are being introduced to reduce electricity consumption. Mechanisms are being implemented to contain fuel prices, which place an additional burden on government budgets."

Further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could lead to an environmental catastrophe: "The consequences will extend far beyond the Middle East, triggering a multi-million refugee flow. Such mass migration is invariably a major source of humanitarian risks and is closely linked to organized crime, arms and drug trafficking, human trafficking, and organ trafficking." If power plants, as well as large water treatment and desalination plants, are disabled, "tens of millions of people will be left without drinking water, hospitals and wastewater systems will be shut down, and in the summer, living in cities without cooling will become impossible."

Western policy

The West is trying to influence the global majority countries to involve them in the supply of arms and military equipment to Ukraine: "At the same time, Westerners are trying to influence a number of countries of the global majority in order to involve them in the supply of arms and military equipment to the Kiev regime.

The use of Western satellite communications systems, including Starlink, entails a number of serious risks for various countries: "The use of Starlink and OneWeb entails a number of serious risks, including the creation of uncontrolled mass broadcasting channels into the territory of sovereign states with the aim of destabilizing the socio-political situation there."

An alternative for countries in the global South and East "could be the use of a low-orbit satellite constellation system being developed by Russia."

Communication technologies used by the West to indoctrinate Ukraine against Russia have put its existence at risk: "The country has been turned into a battlefield where 56 foreign states are engaged in a coordinated confrontation with Russia."

The European Union has now become a "full-fledged military-political bloc with an anti-Russian orientation."

The Kiev regime, despite its stated desire to develop ties with Africa, is in fact "an ardent promoter of Western-style neocolonial policies."

American biolaboratories

A network of closed American biolaboratories continues to operate along the borders of sovereign states: "The American media itself is reporting on an intelligence community investigation into the multi-year funding of ‘potentially risky’ virus experiments at 120 biolabs located outside the United States using taxpayer money."

Refugees in Europe

The number of displaced persons in Europe has reached a record 63 million: "The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees also maintains a low profile, while the number of displaced persons in Europe has reached a record 63 million. For example, since 2011, at least 7 million refugees have fled Syria. No more than 1.5 million have returned." But the UNHCR remains silent, organizing information campaigns only at the behest of well-known geopolitical players."

Interethnic strife in various countries, fueled by Western intelligence agencies, facilitates the implementation of color revolution scenarios: "Interreligious and interethnic conflicts, provoked by migration flows and fueled by Western intelligence agencies using the full arsenal of information and communication technologies, facilitates the implementation of ‘color revolution’ scenarios."

The movement of terrorist groups has been detected during uncontrolled migration "in virtually all regions of the world."

Russia is ready to actively work with the countries of the global majority to prevent color revolutions: "At the same time, together with the countries of the global South and East, Russia is ready to actively work to prevent color revolutions, ensure an adequate level of information security, and preserve spiritual and moral values."

ICC

The practice of the International Criminal Court (ICC) poses a direct threat to the national sovereignty of non-Western states: "The practice of initiating investigations by the ICC prosecutor without the consent of the authorities and in violation of the principle of complementarity of its jurisdiction with national courts enshrined in the Rome Statute poses a direct threat to the national sovereignty of non-Western countries, providing the opposition with tools to fight against legitimately elected authorities."