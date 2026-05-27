Russia not considering exiting OSCE — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The issue of withdrawing from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is not being looked at in Russia; this format is one of the few where Moscow is still taken seriously, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"The issue of the withdrawal is not being considered at this point," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily. "At least, I have no instructions to this effect. The OSCE is certainly not an organization where we feel comfortable and at ease, because we are surrounded by NATO and EU countries which, as the meeting on May 27 demonstrated, are all singing one and the same anti-Russian song, and there is no end in sight to this."

"But the OSCE is one of the few international platforms where Russia is listed to. Our position is recorded and conveyed to the capitals. We currently have no other such format where we can speak with NATO members and Europeans," he added.