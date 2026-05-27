Ukrainian forces deliberately target Emergencies Ministry personnel — deputy minister

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are deliberately targeting Emergencies Ministry rescuers arriving at the scenes of Ukrainian attacks, including in Russia’s border regions, Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexey Kostrubitsky said at the International Security Forum.

"Ukrainian armed formations are using similar tactics against all rescuers across the entire border territory, including the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions. Across a significant part of Russia’s territory, rescuers every day are forced to eliminate the consequences of drone and unmanned boat strikes while facing a high risk to their lives. They are also dealing with the aftermath of disasters caused by terrorist attacks carried out by Ukrainian armed formations against infrastructure facilities. Strikes against rescuers and civilians are, of course, manifestations of terrorism," he said.

He also added that since 2014, thousands of civilians have been injured or killed as a result of the actions of Ukrainian militants.

"All of them became victims of deliberate strikes carried out by Ukrainian armed formations. War, of course, brings pain, tragedy and fear; it takes the lives of loved ones. But Ukraine, I am convinced, will sooner or later answer for its crimes in Donbass. Military actions against civilians, of course, have no statute of limitations," Kostrubitsky concluded.