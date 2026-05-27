MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Over 7,600 Donbass civilians, including 240 children, have been killed in Kiev’s aggression since 2014, Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

"As part of criminal investigations, the deaths of 7,600 civilians, including 240 minors, have been confirmed as the result of Ukrainian aggression. More than 22,000 people, among them 1,225 minors, have suffered injuries," she said at the International Security Forum.

The Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling Donbass and Novorossiya for 12 years, Petrenko added. Almost 10,000 criminal investigations into crimes committed by Ukrainian forces have been underway in Donbass since 2014. "More than 132,000 people have been granted victim status in the cases," Petrenko said.