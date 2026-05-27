Hainan tops sales rankings at first China New Cultural and Creative Market

HAIKOU, May 27. /TASS/. The exhibition stand of the southern Chinese province of Hainan surpassed all regional booths in sales volume at the first China New Cultural and Creative Products Fair in Beijing, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, the Hainan zone also ranked second in total sales at the entire exhibition, trailing only the China National Museum store. Popular items included agarwood products, Hainan gift sets, and bags with traditional Lijiang weaving elements, as well as products from the Hainan Provincial Museum and the China (Hainan) South China Sea Museum.

Hainan’s 72-square-meter exhibition, designed around the theme “Harmony of Mountains and Sea,” featured zones dedicated to maritime culture, the traditions of the Li and Miao peoples, tropical forests, and the island’s cultural heritage. Visitors enjoyed demonstrations of traditional weaving and tastings of local coffee, tea, and agarwood products.

According to Hainan Ribao, the high demand for products resulted in the urgent need for additional shipments from the island within the first few days of the event. Modern items that incorporated elements of intangible cultural heritage were particularly popular, including accessories with traditional patterns and ethnic-style goods.

Hainan authorities attribute this success to their systematic support of the cultural and creative sector. The region is developing public brands for tourism and souvenir products, as well as projects that combine traditional crafts, modern technologies, and elements of national culture.

The newspaper noted that market participants are were interested in the opportunities offered by Hainan’s free trade port. Several companies are considering locating production on the island to expand their export activities and take advantage of the free trade port's preferential conditions.