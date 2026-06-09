Trump family earn $2.3 billion from working on cryptocurrency projects — Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. The family of US President Donald Trump has earned at least $2.3 billion from working on several projects related to cryptocurrencies since the start of his second term, according to the estimates provided by the Reuters agency.

As noted in the publication, the agency analyzed "just how much money the Trumps have made from their four main crypto projects, how much of their own cash they staked on those projects, and how outside investors in those projects have fared." "The Trump family has used this template to generate at least $2.3 billion in profit from investors since Trump retook the presidency. On the other side <...>: the more than a million investors whose net losses totaled $2.3 billion at the end of April," the material emphasized.

According to the agency, the companies that brought profit to the US president's family include World Liberty Financial, AI Financial Corp, and US Bitcoin. World Liberty Financial, in particular, received approximately $1.4 billion from token sales.

The publication notes that the US leader's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are involved in the implementation of the cryptocurrency projects.