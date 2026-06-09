What is known about prison terror plot foiled by FSB in Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Penitentiary Service have thwarted a terrorist attack at a penitentiary in the Ulyanovsk Region, the FSB reported.

TASS has collected key details about the terror plot.

Foiled attack

- The Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Penitentiary Service have thwarted a terrorist attack at a penitentiary in the Ulyanovsk Region.

- The attack was plotted by a supporter of an international terrorist organization, banned in Russia.

- A convict, born in 1985, was planning to kill penitentiary officials during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

- Driven by religious hatred and enmity, the convict attempted to undermine the foundations of traditional Islam on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, the FSB noted.

- His activities were foiled at the stage of the preparation of the attack.

Confession

- The convict has already confessed, according to a video released by the FSB.

- He sought to make an attack, using bars as a weapon, during Eid al-Adha for religious reasons in order to "make a strong impression."

- He said he could see now that his actions could have caused irreparable damage.

Probe

- A criminal case has been opened.

- The plotter has been isolated in another facility, the Federal Penitentiary Service said.