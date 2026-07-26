No progress on resuming direct flights between Russia, US — source

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are failing to reach any progress regarding the resumption of direct air service, a source told TASS.

"So far, there is no progress on this matter," he said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier that the dialogue between Russia and the United States on removing irritants is currently "in a state of stagnation," with "difficulties in this dialogue." However, in his words, Moscow and Washington are expected to engage in consultation on this matter before the end of this summer.