MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. More than 500 children have been killed from Kiev’s aggression since 2014, and over 2,000 minors have been affected, with both figures growing amid continued attacks, Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova told TASS in an interview.

"There is statistics, showing that more than 500 children have died. Why do I say `more than’? Because the shelling continues. And children not only in Donbass but also in border areas fall victims to the Kiev regime. In all, according to general estimates, over 2,000 children have been impacted," the senior legislator said.

According to her, Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened around 10,700 criminal cases against attackers from among supporters of the Kiev regime. "We are working very closely with our colleagues from the Investigative Committee on probing into crimes against children by the Kiev regime. So far, more than 70 life sentences have been handed down to militants of the Kiev regime," Kuznetsova concluded.