MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 1,060 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and eight guided aerial bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 1,060 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

Russian forces struck logistics centers, production facilities and storage sites for long-range drones of the Ukrainian army, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukraine’s units and foreign mercenaries in 146 areas, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported. "Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, the missile troops and artillery of Russian Armed Forces groups of troops struck logistics centers, long-range UAV production and storage facilities, fuel-energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 areas," the report said.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost around 1,345 servicemen in the area of the special military operation over the past 24 hours, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry. Specifically, Ukraine’s losses in the areas of responsibility of battlegroups amounted to up to 205 troops for Battlegroup North, up to 210 for Battlegroup West, over 160 for Battlegroup South, up to 370 for Battlegroup Center, up to 345 for Battlegroup East, and up to 55 for Battlegroup Dnepr.