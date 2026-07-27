BRUSSELS, July 27. /TASS/. The European Union has removed imports of sable pelts from Russia from its sanctions lists, lifting a ban imposed in April of this year, at the request of Italy and Greece, the EU’s primary buyers of this fur, the Euractiv portal reported, citing sources.

The decision stems from Russia’s dominant position in the global sable market, which has left European manufacturers with virtually no alternative suppliers, the European Commission explained. Russian sable, the fur of which is used to create garments costing tens or even hundreds of thousands of euros, has long been highly prized by European fashion houses, the portal said. According to the report, the struggling European fur industry has long opposed the tightening of sanctions, which have already restricted the export of fur products to Russia.

Italy and Greece played a significant role in watering down the 21st sanctions package as Rome opposed the tightening of visa restrictions, while Athens secured an exemption for Russian LNG supplies, Euractiv noted.