Putin calls for careful but decisive actions against attempts to seize Russian ships

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia must act carefully but decisively against attempts to seize Russian commercial ships, President Vladimir Putin said while receiving reports from Russian fleet commanders.

"Konstantin Petrovich (Kabantsov, Russian Northern Fleet Commander - TASS) and Viktor Nikolayevich (Liina, Pacific Fleet Commander - TASS) also said that there have been attempts at unfriendly actions against our Navy and commercial fleet. I would like to note that in such cases, naturally, we must act carefully within the framework of international maritime law, but decisively, in a way needed to fight piracy and pirates. As you know, both the minister and, I am sure the Chief of the General Staff, spoke about this, and the relevant orders must have been issued by the navy commander," he said.