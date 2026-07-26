Putin says meetings with service members highlight importance of their mission

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his meetings with service members are intended above all to highlight the importance of the mission they serve.

A Russian Navy service member asked the president what such meetings mean to him.

"The answer is very simple. First of all, I meet not only with people like you in this festive setting, with those who have distinguished themselves in combat, but also in the course of what may seem like routine work. Above all, when I meet with you, I want to demonstrate and emphasize the importance of the mission you serve," Putin said.