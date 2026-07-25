Given Kiev’s stance, freezing conflict in Ukraine impossible — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Freezing the conflict in Ukraine is not possible considering the Kiev government’s attitude, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said that considering Kiev’s stance, "freezing is impossible as such."

"We have our key prerequisite - we must achieve our goals," he emphasized.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Omsk on July 25, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the conflict in Ukraine should be frozen, and the sides should return to the Istanbul formula. The Kazakhstan's leader also said that despite multiple proposals, he does not want to become a mediator in the conflict.