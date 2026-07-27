LONDON, July 27. /TASS/. Britain will hand over the intellectual property behind its new Stone Cloak electronic warfare system to Ukraine, the office of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a comment.

According to it, the United Kingdom’s new head of government will announce the move at a British naval base during Vladimir Zelensky’s visit on Monday.

The measure will enable Ukraine to produce the Stone Cloak technology at scale. The tablet-sized device is designed to prevent Russia from tracking any drones it is fitted to. The British Defense Ministry has already supplied thousands of the jammers to the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Richard Balfe, a member of the House of Lords, the upper house of the British parliament, told TASS in an interview that the commitment to support Ukraine will remain under the new British government, but that there is very little interest to this topic among ordinary UK residents.