Senior Iranian legislator warns Kiev of retaliation

TEHRAN, July 27. /TASS/. Iran won’t leave Ukraine’s actions unanswered, Islamic Republic's Parliament National Security Committee Chairman Ebrahim Azizi warned in the wake of Kiev’s recent deadly attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.

"Any attack on Iran always comes at a cost, and this remains true today. The United States and Israel are well aware of this. Ukraine too may soon realize that Iran does not leave its actions unanswered. The list of those who miscalculated is still growing," he posted on X.

On July 25, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea had killed a sailor. According to Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi, Kiev delivered the attack on instructions from Israel in order to drag Europe into the war in the Middle East.