OMSK, July 25. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has an opportunity to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within hours by making corresponding decisions, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian Foreign Ministry outlined its preconditions for stopping military actions two years ago, adding that these demands are "clear and consistent."

"That is why it all can stop before midnight today if the Kiev regime makes corresponding decisions," he said.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Omsk on July 25, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the conflict in Ukraine should be frozen, and the sides should return to the Istanbul formula.