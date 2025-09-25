NATO, EU declared war on Russia through Ukraine, directly participate in it — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. NATO and the European Union have declared a real war on Russia through Ukraine, and are already directly participating in it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers.

He noted that the refusal to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter is "a manifestation of neocolonial ambitions, [which] leads to increased global instability and breeds regional conflicts."

"A clear example is the crisis in Ukraine, provoked by the collective West, through which NATO and the European Union want to declare, in fact, have already declared a real war on my country and are directly participating in it," Lavrov said at the event taking place on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The escalation in the Middle East is in the same row," Lavrov continued. "The unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has already claimed the lives of 65,000 people, and some UN officials working in the Middle East say there are estimates that the death toll is 10 times higher. None of Israel's neighbors can feel safe; we see this every day."

The head of Russian diplomacy also noted that the Foreign Ministers' meeting is taking place in a year of "two epochal anniversaries."

"Eighty years ago, with the Soviet Union playing a key role, German Nazism and Japanese militarism were crushed, with the Peoples’ Republic of China making a special contribution to the victory. This victory made it possible to establish the United Nations, which the Founding Fathers called upon to 'save succeeding generations from the scourge of war' and 'promote social progress.' Reliance on the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, in their entirety, comprehensiveness, and interrelationship, is the key to the peaceful, progressive development of all states without exception - both large and small," Lavrov stated.