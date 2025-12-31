FACTBOX: Celebrities who passed away in 2025

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. In 2025, a great many well-known politicians, statesmen, scientists and cultural figures passed away.

Government, political and public figures

January 7. French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front, died in Paris at the age of 96.

April 21. Pope Francis died in the Vatican at the age of 88.

May 11. Viktor Gerashchenko, the Chairman of the State Bank of the USSR, then Governor of the Bank of Russia during much of the Perestroika and post-Perestroika periods, died in Moscow at the age of 87.

July 7. Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit committed a suicide in the Odintsovo district near Moscow at the age of 53.

July 22. Russian Supreme Court Chair Irina Podnosova died in Moscow at the age of 71.

November 3. Dick Cheney who served as the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush, died in McLean, Virginia, at the age of 84.

Actors, filmmakers and other culture and sports figures

January 16. David Lynch regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema died in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

February 18. American actor Gene Hackman whose career spanned over four decades dies in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at the age of 95.

February 28. Soviet and Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky, who was the tenth World Chess Champion, died in Moscow at the age of 88.

April 13. Peruvian novelist and journalist Mario Vargas Llosa, winner of the 2010 Nobel Prize in literature, died in Lima at the age of 89.

April 22. Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli, who served as the President of the Russian Academy of Arts, died in Moscow at the age of 91.

May 19. Yury Grigorovich, artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, died in Moscow at the age of 98.

July 22. Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died in Birmingham, UK, at the age of 76.

July 24. American wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan died in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 71.

September 4. Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani died in Milan at the age of 91.

September 16. American actor, director and producer Robert Redford died in Sundance, Utah, at the age of 89.

August 29. Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin died in Munich at the age of 92.

September 23. Italian movie star Claudia Cardinale died in Nemours, France, at the age of 87.

October 11. American actress Diane Keaton died in Santa Monica, California, at the age of 89.

November 23. Legendary Soviet football player Nikita Simonyan died in Moscow at the age of 99.

December 22. British singer and songwriter Chris Rea died in the UK at the age of 74.

December 28. French movie star Brigitte Bardot died in Saint-Tropez, France​, at the age of 91.