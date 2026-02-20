PARIS, February 21. /TASS/. The US is pressuring Ukraine to withdraw its armed forces from Donbass, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The Americans and Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, leave Donbass," the head of the Kiev regime said in an interview with AFP.

He believes that the US is putting more pressure on Ukraine than on Russia, "because Kiev is in a more difficult position."

At the same time, Zelensky noted that Washington continues to provide Kiev with intelligence "at the same level as before."

He also complained that Ukrainian troops are facing difficulties in operating Starlink terminals.

Talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.