Russia’s deputy foreign minister briefs Turkish ambassador on Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin outlined Moscow’s perspectives on pursuing political and diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict during a discussion with Turkey’s ambassador to Moscow, Tanju Bilgic.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the exchange of views focused on the current situation surrounding the Ukrainian crisis. The Turkish diplomat was briefed on Russia’s core approaches to resolving the conflict and the importance of addressing its underlying causes.

The conversation also covered developments in the South Caucasus, where both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to enhanced coordination aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the Turkish diplomat.