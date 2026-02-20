Rosatom to float bonds on Chinese market

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Atomenergoprom, a civilian assets arm of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, will float bonds in the Chinese market amounting up to 10 bln yuan ($1.5 bln), according to the statement posted on the corporate disclosures web portal.

"Non-exchange-traded interest-bearing nonconvertible bonds of Atomenergoprom of the private offering (hereinafter - the Bonds) will be floated in the interbank bond market of the People’s Republic of China," the statement indicates. The yuan will be the currency and the offering amount will not be above 10 bln yuan ($1.5 bln). Bonds to be floated will have the maturity not above three years.

Money received within the bonds floating framework will be used by the issuer or its subsidiaries solely for implementation of general corporate goals in mainland China, the statement reads.