Magyar says Hungary would support sanctions against Russia given EU consensus

BERLIN, June 4. /TASS/. Hungarian authorities would support anti-Russian sanctions if there is consensus on them within the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

"If there is unanimity in the European Union, then of course in that case we will support sanctions [against Russia]," he said in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The European Union has already introduced 20 sanctions packages against Russia. As EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in April, leaders of member states had already begun preparations for the 21st package of restrictions. Hungary has repeatedly blocked financial aid to Kiev and sanctions against Russia in the past.