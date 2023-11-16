Ukrainian officials embezzled 20%-36% of all Western financial aid — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Between 20% and 36% of all financial aid, provided to Kiev by the West, has been misappropriated by Ukrainian officials, the Russian Foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Based on our information, between 20% and 36% of all financial aid from the West was misappropriated by Ukrainian officials," the diplomat said. "I’m talking about former senior officials of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry."

Corruption scandals at various sectors of economy and state governance are a regular occurrence in Ukraine. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov was sacked in September amid numerous corruption scandals. He was succeeded by Rustem Umerov.