China to remain unscathed by rare earths export ban, while leaving US scarred — expert

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. China’s suspension of exports of rare earth metals and magnets amid its trade war with the US will have no serious economic consequences for Beijing, while the US and other countries could be hit quite hard, said Head of the International Best Practices Analysis Department at the Gaidar Institute Antonina Levashenko.

The New York Times reported that China had turned up the heat in the trade war with the United States by suspending exports of some rare earth metals and magnets central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.

Beijing is also developing a new export regulatory system that could permanently prevent supplies from reaching certain companies, including American military contractors.

"Rare earth magnets account for a small portion of China's total exports to the United States and other countries. So halting supplies results in minimal economic losses for China, while for the United States and other countries, the consequences could be dire," Levashenko said.

She noted that while mining metals outside of China is not a problem, manufacturing magnets from those metals is a different story.

"For example, Russia has reserves of neodymium and samarium in deposits of the Murmansk Region and Yakutia. However, the magnets must first be manufactured. This is where the problem of production concentration manifests itself when product supply chains are disrupted," Levashenko explained.

China restricted exports of products made with significant amounts of rare earth metals and all rare earth exports to the US. "Moreover, the American companies that manufacture their products using Chinese raw materials at Chinese factories (for example, Apple) will not be affected," the expert noted.

"The leading rare earth magnet companies as of April 2025 are Adams Magnetic Products Co., Applied Magnets Superstore, K&J Magnetics, Inc. These are all American companies. And the most prominent producer of such magnets in China is the JL Magic Rare Earth Company. According to Metoree (an industrial product comparison website for engineers and researchers, representing over 7,000 categories), the global distribution of rare earth magnet manufacturers by country is as follows: USA - 64.7% (11 companies), China - 17.6% (three companies), Japan - 11.8% (two companies), Germany - 5.9% (one company). And all these countries are dependent on China for raw materials," Levashenko said.

The value of magnets

"Common ferrite magnets contain iron, aluminum, copper, nickel, and cobalt. Rare earth magnets, made of rare earth metal alloys, usually contain neodymium and samarium, the latter being quite valuable. There are several rare earth magnets, including neodymium magnets, samarium-cobalt magnets, praseodymium magnets and samarium magnets," the expert said.

According to Levashenko, rare earth magnets carry much higher magnetic properties than ferrite magnets. Such magnets are used in everything from electric cars and drones to robots and missiles and all kinds of military products.