Ukraine peace depends on success of Moscow-Washington talks — US radio host

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine hinges on the outcome of bilateral negotiations between Russia and the United States, US political commentator and radio host Steve Gill told TASS.

In his view, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US leader Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was crucial to finding a path toward peace in Ukraine. Gill noted that the talks "likely made more progress than has been reported in the media."

"Those negotiations reportedly lasted five or six hours, which tells me they were getting into details and processes for implementation of a peace deal, not just discussing top line frameworks for a resolution of the conflict," the radio host pointed out.

"Although much of the media has reported it as a failed negotiation meeting, I suspect a lot more was accomplished that has been reported and that we will see results moving forward over the next several months," Gill concluded.

On December 2, Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The talks focused primarily on the Ukrainian settlement and lasted about five hours. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the sides discussed key points of four documents related to the US peace plan.