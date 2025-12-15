Elvis Presley on list of sponsors of migrants arriving in US — newspaper

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. Singer Elvis Presley and other deceased individuals were found on lists of potential sponsors of migrants who arrived in the US on humanitarian grounds, The Washington Times reported, citing the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

According to the newspaper, several applications for sponsorship of migrants included the singer's social security number. Overall, the GAO found that, as of July 2024, more than 1,400 foreigners had entered the US on humanitarian grounds despite the sponsors listed in their applications being deceased. In addition to using the data of deceased individuals, the applications contained false personal information and photographs of third parties, including actresses Connie Chang and Cote de Pablo.

The sponsors also included individuals with ties to the criminal world. Twenty percent of the sponsors of potential migrants from Venezuela were recognized by the US authorities as posing a threat to public or national security, some linked to drug trafficking and money laundering. In addition, the GAO identified cases in which human traffickers attempted to sponsor migrants from Ukraine who were applying for entry under the humanitarian entry permit program.

The agency found that the program's implementation was flawed and that checks on applicants and their sponsors were not rigorous enough. According to the original concept, the program was intended for individuals experiencing dire humanitarian crises or who could contribute significantly to US society. However, none of the government agencies responsible for implementing the initiative conducted sufficient checks.

The practice of granting foreigners humanitarian parole with the right to enter and remain in the US for an extended period was introduced by the administration of the country's previous president, Democrat Joe Biden. In the summer of 2025, after Republican Donald Trump took office, the Department of Homeland Security canceled the program for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. In December 2025, the administration ended the practice of granting entry permits for family reunification on humanitarian grounds for citizens of Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras. In addition, the US authorities suspended accepting new applications for the program meant for Ukrainian citizens.