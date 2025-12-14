MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Ukraine lost about 1,450 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According the ministry, the enemy lost over 240 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 220 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 150 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, up to 495 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 300 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and more than 45 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The ministry added that Battlegroup North hit the forces of a Ukrainian jaeger brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Alexeyevka and Ryzhyovka in the Sumy Region. They also struck the forces of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, an assault regiment, a territorial defense brigade, and two National Guard brigades near Veliky Burluk, Vilcha, Okhrimovka, and Prilipka in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, and two supply depots.

Units of Battlegroup West hit the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, and a National Guard brigade near Blagodatovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Petrovka, Podoly, and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a US-made 155 mm M198 howitzer, a Croatian-made Heron multiple rocket launcher, and three ammunition depots.

Units of Battlegroup South hit the forces of five Ukrainian mechanized brigades near Konstantinovka, Nikiforovka, Reznikovka, Seversk, Slavyansk, and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles, and a US-made 155 mm Paladin self-propelled howitzer.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center hit the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air mobile brigade, two air assault brigades, two marine brigades, a territorial defense brigade, four National Guard brigades, and a special task brigade Azov (designated as a terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) near Belitskoye, Grishino, Krasnoyarskoye, Novoalexandrovka, Rodinskoye, Toretskoye, and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost a Kozak armored vehicle, a pickup truck, and a field artillery system.

Units of Battlegroup East struck the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian assault brigades, two assault regiments, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Andreyevka and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Vozdvizhenka, Gulyaipole, Kosovtsevo, Lyubitskoye, and Ternovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian military lost an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, and an electronic warfare system.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces of a Ukrainian mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Orekhov and Razumovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Dneprovskoye and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region. Six motor vehicles, two artillery systems, an electronic warfare system, and two supply depots were destroyed.