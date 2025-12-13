Russian investment in Indonesia exceeds $147 mln since start of 2025

TOKYO, December 13. /TASS/. Russian capital totaling $147.2 mln was invested in Indonesia’s economy from January to September 2025, Tempo news portal reported, citing Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry.

According to the ministry, the volume of Russian investment in Indonesia in January-September 2025 period amounted to $147.2 mln, or approximately 2.46 trillion Indonesian rupiah.

As Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita noted, the steady inflow of capital reflects a high level of confidence on the part of Russian investors.

Earlier, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto paid a working visit to Russia, during which he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.