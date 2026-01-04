IN BRIEF: What is known about mass fatal traffic accident in Rostov Region

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Four people were killed and another four were injured in a mass traffic accident in the Rostov Region, the regional directorate of the Russian interior ministry told reporters.

TASS has compiled the key information about the incident.

Details

- Five passenger cars and a heavy truck collided in the area of the Krasny Kolos settlement in the Aksay District of the Rostov Region, the regional branch of the emergencies ministry reported.

- As reported by the Avtodor company, traffic towards Krasnodar is restricted due to the accident.

- According to the regional directorate of the Russian interior ministry, the head of the regional directorate, Alexander Rechitsky, traveled to the accident site.

Casualties

- As a result of the accident, four people were killed and another four were injured.

Investigation

- According to the regional directorate of the Russian interior ministry, a criminal case has been initiated under part 5 of article 264 of the Russian criminal code (violation of traffic rules by a person driving a vehicle, resulting in the negligent death of two or more persons) following the mass traffic accident.

- According to preliminary information, the driver of the truck is responsible for the accident.

- State traffic Inspectorate officers are working at the scene, and investigators from the regional directorate of the Russian interior ministry are conducting investigative actions.